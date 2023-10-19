The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) at home on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-130) Canucks (+110) 7 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks were an underdog in 14 games last season, with five upset wins (35.7%).

Vancouver won four of its 11 games last season when an underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline implies a 47.6% chance to win for the Canucks.

Last season, 49 of Vancouver's games featured more than 7 goals.

Canucks vs Lightning Additional Info

Canucks vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canucks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 280 (8th) Goals 270 (13th) 252 (14th) Goals Allowed 296 (25th) 71 (3rd) Power Play Goals 62 (11th) 53 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 69 (28th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the NHL.

Vancouver gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.

They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

Vancouver had 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), 11th in the NHL.

The Canucks had the league's 11th-ranked power-play percentage (22.71%).

In terms of shorthanded goals, Vancouver had 15.

The Canucks' had the 32nd-ranked penalty kill percentage (71.6%).

At 49.5%, the Canucks had the NHL's 17th-ranked faceoff win rate.

The 11.1% shooting percentage of Vancouver was third in the league.

The Canucks shut out their opponents once. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.