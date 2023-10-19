Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Lightning on October 19, 2023
The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Vancouver Canucks at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Canucks vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Elias Pettersson's one goal and five assists in three games for Vancouver add up to six total points on the season.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|1
|3
|4
|5
Brock Boeser Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Brock Boeser is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with five total points (1.7 per game), with four goals and one assist in three games.
Boeser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|4
|0
|4
|8
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
Quinn Hughes' zero goals and four assists add up to four points this season.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|0
|3
|3
|3
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Brandon Hagel, who has scored five points in four games (four goals and one assist).
Hagel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 10
|1
|0
|1
|4
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through four games, with one goal and four assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
