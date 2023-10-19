The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Vancouver Canucks at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canucks vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Elias Pettersson's one goal and five assists in three games for Vancouver add up to six total points on the season.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 2 2 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 1 3 4 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brock Boeser Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Brock Boeser is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with five total points (1.7 per game), with four goals and one assist in three games.

Boeser Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 4 0 4 8

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

Quinn Hughes' zero goals and four assists add up to four points this season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 0 3 3 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Brandon Hagel, who has scored five points in four games (four goals and one assist).

Hagel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Oct. 17 2 0 2 3 at Senators Oct. 15 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 14 1 1 2 4 vs. Predators Oct. 10 1 0 1 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through four games, with one goal and four assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Senators Oct. 15 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Oct. 14 1 2 3 3 vs. Predators Oct. 10 0 1 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.