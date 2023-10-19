Conor Garland will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Vancouver Canucks play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Garland in that upcoming Canucks-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Conor Garland vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Garland Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Garland's plus-minus last season was -5, in 14:55 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 15 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In 25 of 81 games last season, Garland had an assist -- and four of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 40.8% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Garland has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Garland Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

The Lightning ranked 14th in goals against, allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.