The Vancouver Canucks, including Elias Pettersson, take the ice Thursday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Pettersson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Elias Pettersson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Pettersson averaged 20:03 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +16.

In 33 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal -- and six of those games included multiple goals.

Pettersson had an assist in 44 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists 15 times.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 36.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Pettersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

Defensively, the Lightning allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.

