Filip Hronek Game Preview: Canucks vs. Lightning - October 19
Filip Hronek will be among those in action Thursday when his Vancouver Canucks face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Hronek in that upcoming Canucks-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Filip Hronek vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Hronek Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 64 games last season, Hronek had a plus-minus rating of +7, and averaged 16:56 on the ice.
- He had a goal in eight of 64 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.
- Hronek had an assist in 26 of 64 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.
- Hronek's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.
Hronek Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23
- The Lightning allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
- Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.
