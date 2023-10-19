Kraken vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 19
The Carolina Hurricanes (3-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-3-1), who have fallen in four in a row, on Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.
Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.
Kraken vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)
Kraken vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken had a 11-8-19 record in overtime contests last season, and a 46-28-8 overall record.
- Seattle picked up 44 points (20-9-4) in its 33 games decided by one goal.
- Last season the Kraken scored only one goal in 14 games, and they picked up two points (0-12-2).
- Seattle accumulated six points (2-12-2) when scoring exactly two goals last season.
- The Kraken scored more than two goals 63 times, accumulating 106 points (51-8-4).
- Last season Seattle scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games and registered 47 points, with a record of 22-8-3.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Seattle was 37-19-4 (78 points).
- The Kraken's opponents had more shots in 33 games last season. The Kraken went 14-16-3 in those contests (31 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|20th
|19.76%
|Power Play %
|19.75%
|21st
|2nd
|84.38%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.69%
|21st
Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
