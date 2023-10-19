J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Miller are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Miller vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miller Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Miller's plus-minus rating last season was -7, in 20:25 per game on the ice.

In 28 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- and four of those games included multiple goals.

Miller had an assist in 42 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

Miller's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Miller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Miller Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

The Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.