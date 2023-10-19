As they gear up to play the Carolina Hurricanes (3-1) on Thursday, October 19 at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (0-3-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sebastian Aho C Questionable Upper Body Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken Season Insights (2022-23)

The Kraken were fourth in the league in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Seattle's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Defensively, Carolina was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-145) Kraken (+120) 6

