The Carolina Hurricanes will travel to face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, October 19, with the Kraken having lost four consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Hurricanes and the Kraken meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

The Kraken were fourth in the league in scoring last season (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

They had the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +37.

The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (21st in NHL) on 243 chances.

The Kraken scored on 19.75% of their power plays, No. 21 in the NHL.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.7%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Hurricanes allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes put up last season (on 253 power-play chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).

Hurricanes Key Players