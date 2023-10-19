Thursday will feature an NHL contest between the road favorite Carolina Hurricanes (3-1, -145 on the moneyline to win) and the Seattle Kraken (0-3-1, +120 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total BetMGM -145 +120 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Seattle has not played a game this season that ended with more than 6 goals scored.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in three of their four games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

The Kraken have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina has compiled a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Seattle has played with moneyline odds of +120 or longer two times this season, and lost both.

