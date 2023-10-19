The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) host the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Lightning have lost three games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Before this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey game.

Canucks vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Canucks 5, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+110)

Canucks (+110) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Lightning Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks had a 38-37-7 record last season, and were 14-7-21 in games that required overtime.

Vancouver picked up 33 points (14-12-5) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Canucks registered only one goal in 11 games, and they lost every time.

Vancouver accumulated six points (3-14-0) when scoring two goals last season.

The Canucks scored more than two goals in 52 games, earning 77 points from those contests.

Last season Vancouver recorded a lone power-play goal in 31 games and registered 31 points, with a record of 14-14-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Vancouver was 15-17-4 (34 points).

The Canucks were outshot by their opponents 39 times last season, and took 43 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 3.29 13th 14th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.61 25th 12th 32 Shots 29.7 22nd 20th 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.8 12th 3rd 25.36% Power Play % 22.71% 11th 15th 79.69% Penalty Kill % 71.6% 32nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.