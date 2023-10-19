Canucks vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 19
The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) host the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Lightning have lost three games in a row.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Before this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey game.
Canucks vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Canucks 5, Lightning 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+110)
- Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks vs Lightning Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks had a 38-37-7 record last season, and were 14-7-21 in games that required overtime.
- Vancouver picked up 33 points (14-12-5) in its 31 games decided by one goal.
- Last season the Canucks registered only one goal in 11 games, and they lost every time.
- Vancouver accumulated six points (3-14-0) when scoring two goals last season.
- The Canucks scored more than two goals in 52 games, earning 77 points from those contests.
- Last season Vancouver recorded a lone power-play goal in 31 games and registered 31 points, with a record of 14-14-3.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Vancouver was 15-17-4 (34 points).
- The Canucks were outshot by their opponents 39 times last season, and took 43 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|8th
|3.41
|Goals Scored
|3.29
|13th
|14th
|3.07
|Goals Allowed
|3.61
|25th
|12th
|32
|Shots
|29.7
|22nd
|20th
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|12th
|3rd
|25.36%
|Power Play %
|22.71%
|11th
|15th
|79.69%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.6%
|32nd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Canucks vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.