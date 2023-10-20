Felix Auger-Aliassime 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel Odds
Felix Auger-Aliassime will meet Alexander Shevchenko next in the Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinals. Auger-Aliassime has the third-best odds to win (+400) at St. Jakobshalle Basel.
Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 21-29
- Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel
- Location: Basel, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Hard
Auger-Aliassime's Next Match
On Friday, October 27 at 2:50 PM ET, Auger-Aliassime will play Shevchenko in the quarterfinals, after getting past Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2 in the previous round.
Auger-Aliassime Stats
- Auger-Aliassime is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 65-ranked Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Auger-Aliassime has won one of his 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 22-20.
- Auger-Aliassime is 21-15 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament win.
- Auger-Aliassime has played 25.3 games per match in his 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.
- In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has averaged 25.1 games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has won 82.2% of his games on serve, and 19.6% on return.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Auger-Aliassime has won 83.3% of his games on serve and 19.9% on return.
