On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Alexander Wennberg going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

Wennberg is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Wennberg has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 11 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

