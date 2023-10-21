Alexander Wennberg will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Seattle Kraken play the New York Rangers at Climate Pledge Arena. Does a bet on Wennberg interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Wennberg has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 18:07 on the ice per game.

Through five games this year, Wennberg has yet to score a goal.

In one of five games this year, Wennberg has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of five games this season, Wennberg has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Wennberg's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 11 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.