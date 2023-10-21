Andre Burakovsky and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. There are prop bets for Burakovsky available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Andre Burakovsky vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Burakovsky Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Burakovsky has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 17:23 on the ice per game.

Burakovsky has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

Burakovsky has a point in one of his five games this year, and had multiple points in that game.

Burakovsky has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through five games played).

Burakovsky's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

There is a 37.7% chance of Burakovsky having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Burakovsky Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 11 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 1 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

