When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Andrei Kuzmenko light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Kuzmenko scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Kuzmenko's shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

