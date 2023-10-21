The Vancouver Canucks, with Andrei Kuzmenko, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Kuzmenko are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko has averaged 15:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Kuzmenko has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

He has two games with a point this season, but in four contests Kuzmenko has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Kuzmenko has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

Kuzmenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 4 Games 2 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

