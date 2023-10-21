Andrei Kuzmenko Game Preview: Canucks vs. Panthers - October 21
The Vancouver Canucks, with Andrei Kuzmenko, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Kuzmenko are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights
- Kuzmenko has averaged 15:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).
- Kuzmenko has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- He has two games with a point this season, but in four contests Kuzmenko has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.
- Kuzmenko has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.
- Kuzmenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.
- There is a 33.3% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|4
|Games
|2
|2
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
