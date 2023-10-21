Should you wager on Anthony Beauvillier to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

Beauvillier is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Beauvillier has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 12 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

