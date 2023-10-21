Will Brock Boeser score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.5 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boeser stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Boeser has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.