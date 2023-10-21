The Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser among them, face the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at BB&T Center. Prop bets for Boeser are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brock Boeser vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser's plus-minus this season, in 19:09 per game on the ice, is +4.

Boeser has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though four games played, including multiple goals once.

Boeser has registered a point in a game three times this season out of four games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Boeser has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

Boeser has an implied probability of 60.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Boeser has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 12 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 4 Games 2 6 Points 1 5 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

