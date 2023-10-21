As they get ready to take on the Florida Panthers (2-2) on Saturday, October 21 at BB&T Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (2-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: BB&T Center

Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the NHL.

Vancouver allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -26, they were 23rd in the league.

Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers scored the sixth-most goals in the NHL last season (288 total, 3.5 per game).

Florida allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.

Canucks vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-135) Canucks (+115) 7

