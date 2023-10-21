Canucks vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - October 21
As they get ready to take on the Florida Panthers (2-2) on Saturday, October 21 at BB&T Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (2-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: BB&T Center
Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the NHL.
- Vancouver allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -26, they were 23rd in the league.
Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Panthers scored the sixth-most goals in the NHL last season (288 total, 3.5 per game).
- Florida allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.
- Their goal differential (+16) ranked 16th in the league.
Canucks vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-135)
|Canucks (+115)
|7
