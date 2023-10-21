The Florida Panthers (2-2) will host the Vancouver Canucks (2-2) on Saturday, with the Panthers coming off a win and the Canucks off a defeat.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Canucks vs Panthers Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canucks' total of 296 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 25th in the league.

With 270 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Canucks had the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

The Canucks had 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), 11th in the NHL.

The Canucks had the league's 11th-ranked power-play percentage (22.71%).

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 80 39 63 102 47 56 44.3% J.T. Miller 81 32 50 82 46 58 55% Quinn Hughes 78 7 69 76 45 56 - Andrei Kuzmenko 81 39 35 74 29 32 0% Brock Boeser 74 18 37 55 21 23 38.6%

Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Panthers conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.

The Panthers' 288 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked sixth in the league.

They had the league's 16th-ranked goal differential at +16.

The 63 power-play goals the Panthers scored last season (on 276 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers had the league's 10th-best power-play conversion rate (22.83%).

Panthers Key Players