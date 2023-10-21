How to Watch the Canucks vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (2-2) will host the Vancouver Canucks (2-2) on Saturday, with the Panthers coming off a win and the Canucks off a defeat.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch ESPN+ and BSFL to see the Canucks try to defeat the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs Panthers Additional Info
|Panthers vs Canucks Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Canucks Prediction
|Panthers vs Canucks Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Canucks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Canucks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canucks' total of 296 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 25th in the league.
- With 270 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Canucks had the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.
- They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.
- The Canucks had 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), 11th in the NHL.
- The Canucks had the league's 11th-ranked power-play percentage (22.71%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|80
|39
|63
|102
|47
|56
|44.3%
|J.T. Miller
|81
|32
|50
|82
|46
|58
|55%
|Quinn Hughes
|78
|7
|69
|76
|45
|56
|-
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|81
|39
|35
|74
|29
|32
|0%
|Brock Boeser
|74
|18
|37
|55
|21
|23
|38.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Panthers conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.
- The Panthers' 288 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked sixth in the league.
- They had the league's 16th-ranked goal differential at +16.
- The 63 power-play goals the Panthers scored last season (on 276 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers had the league's 10th-best power-play conversion rate (22.83%).
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|52
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.