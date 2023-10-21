Canucks vs. Panthers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
Saturday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (2-2) and the Vancouver Canucks (2-2) at BB&T Center sees the Panthers as home favorites (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Canucks (+115). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Canucks vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Canucks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|7
Canucks vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- In two games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.
- The Panthers will be the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
- This season the Canucks have two wins in the three games in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida has not played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- Vancouver's moneyline odds have been +115 or longer in two games this season, and it won both.
