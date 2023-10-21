Saturday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (2-2) and the Vancouver Canucks (2-2) at BB&T Center sees the Panthers as home favorites (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Canucks (+115). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Panthers Moneyline Canucks Moneyline Total BetMGM -135 +115 7 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Panthers Betting Trends

In two games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

The Panthers will be the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

This season the Canucks have two wins in the three games in which they've been an underdog.

Florida has not played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Vancouver's moneyline odds have been +115 or longer in two games this season, and it won both.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.