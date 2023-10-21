Canucks vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (2-2) and Vancouver Canucks (2-2) meet at BB&T Center on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-140)
|Canucks (+115)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Canucks Betting Insights
- Last season the Canucks had five wins in the 14 games in which they were an underdog.
- Vancouver had a record of 3-7 in games when bookmakers listed them as +115 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The win probability for the Canucks, implied from the moneyline, is 46.5%.
- A total of 49 of Vancouver's games finished with over 6.5 goals last season.
Canucks vs Panthers Additional Info
Canucks vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Canucks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|270 (13th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|296 (25th)
|63 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|62 (11th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|69 (28th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- With 270 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Canucks had the league's 13th-ranked offense.
- Vancouver conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.
- They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.
- With 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), Vancouver was 11th in the NHL.
- The Canucks had the league's 11th-ranked power-play percentage (22.71%).
- Vancouver had 15 shorthanded goals (second in NHL).
- The Canucks' had the 32nd-ranked penalty kill percentage (71.6%).
- The Canucks won 49.5% of faceoffs, 17th in the NHL.
- The 11.1% shooting percentage of Vancouver was third in the league.
- The Canucks held their opponents scoreless one time.
