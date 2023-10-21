The Florida Panthers (2-2) and Vancouver Canucks (2-2) meet at BB&T Center on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-140) Canucks (+115) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

Last season the Canucks had five wins in the 14 games in which they were an underdog.

Vancouver had a record of 3-7 in games when bookmakers listed them as +115 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The win probability for the Canucks, implied from the moneyline, is 46.5%.

A total of 49 of Vancouver's games finished with over 6.5 goals last season.

Canucks vs Panthers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canucks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 270 (13th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 296 (25th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 62 (11th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 69 (28th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

With 270 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Canucks had the league's 13th-ranked offense.

Vancouver conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.

They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.

With 62 power-play goals (on 273 chances), Vancouver was 11th in the NHL.

The Canucks had the league's 11th-ranked power-play percentage (22.71%).

Vancouver had 15 shorthanded goals (second in NHL).

The Canucks' had the 32nd-ranked penalty kill percentage (71.6%).

The Canucks won 49.5% of faceoffs, 17th in the NHL.

The 11.1% shooting percentage of Vancouver was third in the league.

The Canucks held their opponents scoreless one time.

