Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Panthers on October 21, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Florida Panthers host the Vancouver Canucks at BB&T Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canucks vs. Panthers Additional Info
|Panthers vs. Canucks Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs. Canucks Prediction
|Panthers vs. Canucks Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Elias Pettersson has scored one goal (0.3 per game) and dished out seven assists (1.8 per game), fueling the Vancouver offense with eight total points (2.0 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 10%.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|1
|3
|4
|5
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
J.T. Miller has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with two goals and four assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|1
|3
|4
|3
Brock Boeser Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Brock Boeser's five goals and one assist add up to six points this season.
Boeser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 11
|4
|0
|4
|8
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Sam Reinhart, who has six points (four goals, two assists) and plays an average of 21:28 per game.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
Evan Rodrigues Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Evan Rodrigues has two goals and three assists to total five points (1.3 per game).
Rodrigues Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 14
|2
|2
|4
|5
|at Wild
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
