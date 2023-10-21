Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Florida Panthers host the Vancouver Canucks at BB&T Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Elias Pettersson has scored one goal (0.3 per game) and dished out seven assists (1.8 per game), fueling the Vancouver offense with eight total points (2.0 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 10%.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 19 0 2 2 3 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 2 2 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 1 3 4 5

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

J.T. Miller has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with two goals and four assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 1 3 4 3

Brock Boeser Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Brock Boeser's five goals and one assist add up to six points this season.

Boeser Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 4 0 4 8

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Sam Reinhart, who has six points (four goals, two assists) and plays an average of 21:28 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Devils Oct. 16 2 0 2 5 at Jets Oct. 14 1 1 2 4 at Wild Oct. 12 0 0 0 2

Evan Rodrigues Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Evan Rodrigues has two goals and three assists to total five points (1.3 per game).

Rodrigues Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 0 0 0 4 at Devils Oct. 16 0 1 1 4 at Jets Oct. 14 2 2 4 5 at Wild Oct. 12 0 0 0 4

