Can we anticipate Carson Soucy lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

Soucy 2022-23 stats and insights

Soucy scored in three of 78 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Soucy produced no points on the power play last season.

Soucy averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Panthers ranked 21st in goals against, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

