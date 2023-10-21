Conor Garland and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Fancy a wager on Garland? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Conor Garland vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Garland Season Stats Insights

Garland's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:18 per game on the ice, is 0.

In one of four games this season, Garland has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In one of four games this year, Garland has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Garland has yet to post an assist through four games this season.

The implied probability that Garland goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Garland having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Garland Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 4 Games 2 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

