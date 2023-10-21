On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Dakota Joshua going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

Joshua has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

Joshua has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 12 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

