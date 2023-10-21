When the Seattle Kraken take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Eeli Tolvanen find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

Tolvanen is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Tolvanen has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 11 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

