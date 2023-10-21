Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Thinking about a bet on Pettersson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Pettersson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 20:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Pettersson has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of four games this year, Pettersson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In three of four games this season, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Pettersson has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 12 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 4 Games 2 8 Points 2 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.