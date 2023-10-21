Should you bet on Filip Hronek to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Hronek has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

