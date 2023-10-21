Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Hronek in that upcoming Canucks-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Filip Hronek vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek has averaged 24:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Hronek has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

Hronek has tallied point in two of four games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Hronek has an assist in two of four games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability that Hronek goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hronek Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 4 Games 2 3 Points 2 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

