For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is J.T. Miller a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Miller has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Miller has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Miller's shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

