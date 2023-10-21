J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Prop bets for Miller in that upcoming Canucks-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

J.T. Miller vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Miller has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 21:11 on the ice per game.

Miller has twice scored a goal in a game this season in four games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In two of four games this year, Miller has recorded a point (multiple points both times).

In two of four games this season, Miller has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Miller hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Miller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Miller Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 12 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 4 Games 2 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

