In the upcoming tilt against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jack Studnicka to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Jack Studnicka score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)

Studnicka 2022-23 stats and insights

Studnicka scored in four of 48 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Studnicka produced zero points on the power play last season.

Studnicka averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.2%.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Panthers conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

