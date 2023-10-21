Can we anticipate Justin Schultz lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken clash with the New York Rangers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schultz stats and insights

Schultz is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Schultz has zero points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 11 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.