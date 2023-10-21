As they get ready to square off against the New York Rangers (2-2) on Saturday, October 21 at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken's 10 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

Seattle's total of 16 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 26th in the league.

They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.

Rangers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Rangers' 273 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 12th in the league.

New York conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

Kraken vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-125) Kraken (+105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.