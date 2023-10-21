Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the New York Rangers-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Vince Dunn is an offensive leader for Seattle with five points (1.0 per game), with one goal and four assists in five games (playing 23:04 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 4 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 1 1 2 at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 0 0 0 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with one goal and three assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 0 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 0 0 0 4

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Jared McCann's two goals and zero assists add up to two points this season.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Blues Oct. 14 0 0 0 4 at Predators Oct. 12 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Oct. 10 1 0 1 5

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Mika Zibanejad, who has five points (zero goals, five assists) and plays an average of 18:39 per game.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 0 0 0 4 at Sabres Oct. 12 0 3 3 1

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Chris Kreider is another of New York's most productive contributors through four games, with four goals and one assist.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 1 0 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 14 1 0 1 4 at Sabres Oct. 12 2 1 3 3

