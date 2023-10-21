Will Nils Hoglander find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hoglander stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Hoglander scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Hoglander has no points on the power play.

Hoglander's shooting percentage is 50.0%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 12 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.