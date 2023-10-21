On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Oliver Bjorkstrand going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

Bjorkstrand has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are giving up 11 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.