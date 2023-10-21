The Florida Panthers (2-2) take on the Vancouver Canucks (2-2) at BB&T Center on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL. The Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+115)

Canucks (+115) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Canucks vs Panthers Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks had a record of 38-37-7 last season and were 14-7-21 in overtime games.

Vancouver accumulated 33 points (14-12-5) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Canucks scored only one goal in 11 games, and they lost every time.

Vancouver picked up six points (3-14-0 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Canucks scored at least three goals 52 times, accumulating 77 points (35-10-7).

Last season Vancouver recorded a single power-play goal in 31 games, posting a record of 14-14-3.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Vancouver posted a record of 15-17-4 (34 points).

The Canucks' opponents had more shots in 39 games last season. The Canucks finished 20-16-3 in those contests (43 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.29 13th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 3.61 25th 1st 36.8 Shots 29.7 22nd 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 30.8 12th 10th 22.83% Power Play % 22.71% 11th 23rd 75.95% Penalty Kill % 71.6% 32nd

Canucks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

