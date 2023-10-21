On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Phillip Di Giuseppe going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

Di Giuseppe is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.