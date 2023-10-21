On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the New York Rangers. Is Pierre-Edouard Bellemare going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Bellemare scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Bellemare has no points on the power play.

Bellemare averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 11 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

