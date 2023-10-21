Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at BB&T Center. There are prop bets for Hughes available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Quinn Hughes vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Hughes has yet to score a goal this season through four games played.

Hughes has tallied point in two of four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Hughes has an assist in two of four games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 12 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 4 Games 2 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

