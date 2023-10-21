The New York Rangers (2-2) host the Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW. The Rangers lost to the Nashville Predators 4-1 in their last game, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Kraken vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Kraken 3, Rangers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)

Kraken (+105) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken vs Rangers Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of -1-1 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 1-3-1.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in three games and they finished 0-2-1 in those matchups.

So far this season, the Kraken have scored at least three goals one time and won that game.

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and lost in overtime.

When it outshoots opponents, Seattle is 0-2-1 (one point) this season.

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents once, and lost.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 15th 31.5 Shots 30.5 20th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 7th 24.08% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 13th 81.17% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kraken vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.