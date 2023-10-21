Kraken vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 21
The New York Rangers (2-2) host the Seattle Kraken (1-3-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW. The Rangers lost to the Nashville Predators 4-1 in their last game, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Kraken vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Kraken 3, Rangers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Kraken vs Rangers Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have posted a record of -1-1 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 1-3-1.
- This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in three games and they finished 0-2-1 in those matchups.
- So far this season, the Kraken have scored at least three goals one time and won that game.
- Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and lost in overtime.
- When it outshoots opponents, Seattle is 0-2-1 (one point) this season.
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents once, and lost.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|12th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|4th
|2.63
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|15th
|31.5
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|6th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|7th
|24.08%
|Power Play %
|19.75%
|21st
|13th
|81.17%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.69%
|21st
Kraken vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
