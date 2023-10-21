Will Tye Kartye Score a Goal Against the Rangers on October 21?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tye Kartye a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)
Kartye stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Kartye scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- Kartye has zero points on the power play.
- Kartye averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are conceding 11 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
