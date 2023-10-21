For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tye Kartye a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

  • In one of four games this season, Kartye scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • Kartye has zero points on the power play.
  • Kartye averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers are conceding 11 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

