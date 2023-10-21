In the upcoming game against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Tyler Myers to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Myers scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Myers has no points on the power play.

Myers' shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 12 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.