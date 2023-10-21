Can we count on Vince Dunn scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the New York Rangers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dunn stats and insights

  • In one of five games this season, Dunn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • Dunn has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 11 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.