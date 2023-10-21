Can we count on Vince Dunn scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the New York Rangers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dunn stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Dunn scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Dunn has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 11 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.