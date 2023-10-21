For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Yanni Gourde a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gourde stats and insights

Gourde has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Gourde has zero points on the power play.

Gourde averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 11 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.