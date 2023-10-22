Will Colby Parkinson Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 7?
The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals are set to play in a Week 7 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Colby Parkinson hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Parkinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)
- Parkinson has 106 yards on nine receptions. He has been targeted 15 times, and averages 21.2 yards receiving per contest.
- Parkinson does not have a TD reception this season in five games.
Colby Parkinson Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|3
|2
|41
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|4
|3
|38
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|5
|3
|19
|0
Rep Colby Parkinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.